Rite Foods celebrates with Muslims, harps on love, tolerance

Rite Foods, Nigeria’s market leader in the food and beverage industry, has celebrated with the Muslim faithful as they observe Ramadan and urged them to adhere to the doctrines of Islam which preach peaceful coexistence.

The firm also made available its unrivalled brands for consumption and refreshing moments during the fasting period for Islamic adherents.

Rite Foods Managing Director, Mr Seleem Adegunwa, urged the believers to uphold virtues that foster unity, decency, tolerance and love for one another.

The company’s assistant brand manager, Boluwatife Adedugbe, said Rite Foods would continue to cater for the needs of consumers with its leading brands.

She affirmed that Rite Foods would continue to identify with its consumers with initiatives that add value to lives, and also felicitate them during their religious undertakings.