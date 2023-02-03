Rising star, Anonymous Music, set to release new album

Nothing appears strong enough to derail music star, Precious Egemasi Chigozie also known as Anonymous Music from hitting the ground running in 2023, saying making…

Nothing appears strong enough to derail music star, Precious Egemasi Chigozie also known as Anonymous Music from hitting the ground running in 2023, saying making quality music and a top album in the new year is his top priority.

The singer whose music performances and engagement with fans have got many people talking expressed his desire to keep building on the momentum as he goes into the new year.

With a strong music presence in 2022 and a handful of mentions on music platforms, Anonymous Music noted that things can only get better for him music-wise because he understands the terrain better now than before.

According to him, “I will be dropping an album in 2023 and unveiling a new project that will get many people talking about me. As far as I am concerned, 2023 is my year in the music space, so rather than speaking much, I would allow my music to do a lot of the talking.”

He also stated further he has a team that appreciates and places a premium on quality music. “So it will be quite easy for us to hit the ground running.”

Anonymous however observed that despite the high demand from music lovers and expectations from stakeholders, he has what it takes to put his songs on the lips of many.