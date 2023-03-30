Risevest harps on support for girl child education

As the world continues to celebrate the International Women’s Month, stakeholders have been urged to think about how they can educate and support women and…

In a statement, a financial institution, Risevest, noted that whether it’s through education, mentorship or simply speaking out against discrimination and inequality, everyone could make a difference.

Risevest’s Head of Marketing, Eneyi, said they understood that gender equity and inclusion were crucial to building a more equitable future, which was why they made it a priority to champion such values in everything they did.

Eneyi said, “So, as part of our commitment to supporting women and girls and contributing towards an inclusive society, we reached out to the Managing Partner of Abigail St John’s Advising and Formation Services, Mrs Olagbaju, for a partnership to sponsor the SATs and preparatory costs of two students to complete their undergraduate degrees in the US.”

She noted that education was a fundamental human right, and believed that everyone should have access to it regardless of gender.