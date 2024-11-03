Rise in nudity, immodesty in our society

In the ever-evolving world of fashion and personal expression, it seems that we are witnessing a concerning trend towards increasing nudity and a lack of modesty in our society. While clothing is an integral aspect of human development, the lines between what is considered appropriate and what crosses the boundaries of decency appear to be blurring.

History has long shown that the primary purpose of clothing is to cover one’s shame and protect the most intimate parts of the body, ensuring both comfort and security. However, it is alarming to see that we are, in a sense, regressing to the primitive age, with the ways of our early ancestors creeping back into our modern society.

The fashion industry has become a breeding ground for this disturbing phenomenon, where nudity is often celebrated and promoted as the epitome of style and self-expression.

In the name of fashion, we have witnessed a normalisation of nudity in various settings, from ceremonies to regular outings. This shift has led to a disturbing perception that those who choose to dress modestly are somehow considered “illiterate,” “unexposed” and “uncivilised,” when in fact, the opposite may be true.

The issue of nudity and modesty is akin to the analogy of an open, unprotected sweet being displayed, versus a well-wrapped, protected sweet that is shielded from flies and other potential contaminants. The parallels are clear – the former is exposed and vulnerable, while the latter is safeguarded and maintained with care.

One cannot ignore the link between nudity and the prevalence of sexual crimes, such as rape and indecent acts. While it may be uncomfortable to acknowledge, the reality is that nudity can serve as a catalyst for such deplorable behaviour. By promoting and normalising nudity, we may inadvertently be contributing to the perpetuation of these heinous crimes.

It is crucial that we address this issue head-on, recognising the importance of modesty and the need to instill a sense of respect and reverence for the human body. Religious institutions, educational establishments and homes alike must play a proactive role in discouraging the proliferation of nudity and immodesty in our society.

The practice of modesty, as advocated by the majority of the world’s religions, serves as a powerful tool in combating the rise of sexual crimes and preserving the dignity and integrity of individuals. By embracing and promoting the values of modesty, we can work towards creating a society that is more respectful, compassionate, and secure for all.

This is a wake-up call that demands our immediate attention. It is time to reevaluate our priorities, challenge the societal norms that have normalised this behaviour, and take concrete steps to restore the values of modesty and respect for the human form. Only then can we truly progress as a society and create a safer, more harmonious world for generations to come.

Matori Zainab Salisu is the CEO of Matori Empowerment and Educational Support Foundation