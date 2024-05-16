Ring Road Benin monuments: Thank you Edo government

We write to thank the Edo State Government for doing the needful concerning the bad state of the art works at the Ring Road in…

We write to thank the Edo State Government for doing the needful concerning the bad state of the art works at the Ring Road in Benin City. Sometime in 2021, in letters published in many newspapers, we drew the attention of the state government to these very important artefacts, and how much their neglect had a negative impression on the personality of the state.

We are happy to observe very recently that these artworks adorning the Benin City metropolis have worn a new look. With that new look, the face of the Ring Road is transformed, and there is reason to believe that the attention accorded these artefacts will not be a cosmetic one.

Bob Majiri Oghene Etemiku, WADONOR, cultural Voice of Nigeria