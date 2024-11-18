Rich Nations Must Honor Their Climate Finance Obligations- African Negotiators

As delegates ramp up discussions at this year’s climate summit in Baku, searching for solutions to unlock the finances needed to deal with the growing cost of climate change, representatives from Africa are making it clear that wealthy countries must fulfill their financial commitments.

“The Convention is very clear regarding the flow of financing. Developed countries must lead in providing funds. We cannot renegotiate these terms,” stated Ali Mohamed, Chair of the African Group of Negotiators, during a press conference in Baku.

Developing countries, including Nigeria, are already experiencing significant impacts from climate change. This year, several communities in northern Nigeria faced historic floods attributed to climate change. In other parts of West Africa and the Sahel region, floods have resulted in hundreds of deaths and extensive property damage. This situation heightens the urgency for African nations to adapt to climate change while addressing the costs of loss and damage.

“For us, adaptation is about survival,” said Mohamed, who is also a climate change envoy of President Ruto of Kenya.

At the current COP, one of the central priorities for African nations is to secure resources for adaptation efforts. “Africa is pushing for a climate finance goal that is commensurate to the challenges we face as a global community.”

A Long-Awaited Climate Finance Target?

In 2009, rich countries committed to raise $100 billion to deal with climate change by 2020. This target was only met in 2022 and even then, many argue it is nowhere close to what is needed to help developing countries transition to a low-carbon future and adapt to worsening climate impacts.

The African negotiators are pushing for a new finance target under the New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG) that reflects Africa’s evolving needs.

“Africa is pushing for a climate finance goal that is commensurate to the challenges we face as a global community,” said Mohamed.

A revised version of the NCQG text is currently under review by parties at the COP. African delegates believe this version needs improvement to better reflect the needs and expectations of African nations.

“Africa is advocating for a climate finance goal that is commensurate with the challenges we face as a global community.”

Home-Grown Solutions vs Push for Carbon Credits

Environmentalist Nnimmo Bassey acknowledges the need for support from developed nations but is skeptical of solutions that depend heavily on international funding or carbon trading schemes.

“Carbon trading is a false solution,” he insists, noting that it often benefits wealthy speculators more than the communities impacted by climate change. According to him, a successful climate strategy for Nigeria requires both international accountability and local action.

“Collective action is necessary at the intergovernmental level,” he says. “However, individuals, communities, and the Nigerian government can take steps today to mitigate the effects of climate change.” Bassey advocates for measures such as banning single-use plastics, investing in renewable energy, and promoting sustainable agriculture, believing that Nigeria has both the resources and the knowledge to lead its own climate initiatives.

He emphasizes that climate solutions must be developed from within Nigeria, stating, “Waiting for climate funds and loans is not the best approach.” The country’s heavy reliance on fossil fuels, combined with weak infrastructure, has significantly contributed to the climate crisis. Bassey and other climate advocates argue that a shift towards renewable energy, improved agricultural practices, and stricter waste and pollution regulations can enhance Nigeria’s resilience.

However, setting a climate finance target presents substantial challenges. While African ministers have endorsed a $1.3 trillion target, Ali Mohamed acknowledged that it remains part of ongoing negotiations. He asserted that the climate finance goal must reflect the real costs of addressing climate change.

“The transition to low-carbon and climate-resilient development requires reliable and adequate funding,” Mohamed stated. However, the commitment to financing must extend beyond ambitious figures to create a practical pathway for action in Africa and other developing countries.

The Biggest Obstacle to a Fair Finance Deal

Central to the debate is the longstanding divide between developed and developing nations regarding who should bear the costs of the climate crisis. Since the 1992 UN Climate Convention, the principle of “common but differentiated responsibilities” has been fundamental to climate negotiations, acknowledging that wealthier nations bear a greater historical responsibility for climate change. For African negotiators, attempts to alter these terms risk undermining decades of consensus and erasing the progress made in defining the responsibilities of richer nations.

“The Convention and the Paris Agreement are clear,” Mohamed emphasized. “Developed countries must lead on financing.”

Will Climate Finance Be Enough?

Even if negotiators secure an ambitious climate finance target, two important questions remain: Will the funds be distributed fairly? And will they adequately address the magnitude of Africa’s climate adaptation needs?

Currently, African negotiators at COP29 are advocating for a robust, predictable, and transparent financing framework that will enable African countries to build climate resilience. However, they also recognize that this framework must extend beyond the billions that have already been pledged.

As the negotiations at COP29 are still in the early stages, African leaders are focused on achieving a climate finance target that reflects the urgent needs of Africa and acknowledges the global responsibility to meet those needs.

This story was produced as part of the 2024 Climate Change Media Partnership, a journalism fellowship organized by Internews’ Earth Journalism Network and the Stanley Center for Peace and Security.