Rice Stampede: Victims buried amid tears in Anambra

The victims of the rice distribution stampede that occurred during Christmas in Okija, Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State have been buried.

Mor than 20 people, mostly women and children, lost their lives during the tragic incident that occurred on December 21, 2024, during the palliatives distribution donated by Chief Ernest Azudialu-Obiejesi through his foundation, Obijackson Foundation.

The inter-denominational burial service for the victims, held at St. Mary’s Field, Okija, on Friday, was attended by families of the victims, survivors, community members, and notable personalities.

The event was organised by Obijackson Foundation in collaboration with the royal palace of the Okija community.

During the service, the Very Rev. Fr. Donald Chukwudolue, who officiated the church service, asked Almighty God to console those who lost loved ones and prayed that such an incident would not occur again in the community.

“We ask God to wipe away every tear and console the families of the deceased. We pray that such an accident will not occur in Okija again. Okija mourns, Anambra mourns, and Nigeria mourns,” he said.

Bishop of Ihiala Diocese (Rtd), Anglican Communion, Rt. Rev. Ralph Okafor, read from the book of Psalms 23 and urged the families of the victims to move forward and continue to look to God for consolation, saying, “The past is past, we must move on.”

While mourning the victims, the Founder of Obijackson Foundation, Chief Ernest Azudialu-Obiejesi, thanked the traditional ruler of the community and other members for their support and show of love.

Azudialu-Obiejesi said, “Today, we gather here with heavy hearts to honour the memory of those we lost in the tragedy that occurred on December 21 in the community. I, as the founder of the Obijackson Foundation, sincerely express my deepest condolences to the families of the victims and the entire Okija community for the incident.

“The foundation remains steadfast in its resolve to human development, and this incident has strengthened our resolve to ensure that such a tragedy will not occur again. Let this tragedy bring us closer and make us stronger as a community, and have a resolve to forge ahead.”

The traditional ruler of the community, Igwe Emeka Okezie, urged the foundation to continue its philanthropic gestures, which have positively impacted the community and the lives of its people.

Okezie urged Azudialu-Obiejesi to continue his community service and not be discouraged by the unfortunate incident.

The Chairman of Dozzy Group of Companies, Chief Daniel Chukwudozie, consoled the victims’ families and donated N10 million to them.

Relatives of the victims expressed sadness over the incident and called on Almighty God to grant the souls of the deceased eternal rest.