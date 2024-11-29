Ribadu at 64: An anti-corruption czar swivels security challenges

In a nation beleaguered by different forms of security challenges that include, banditry, terrorism and insurgency from groups such as Boko Haram and others, it is imperative to celebrate how the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, has taken the task of ridding the country of such menaces and achieved significant strides securing the nation in just a year.

Shortly after assuming office, Ribadu took the hard task of reforming Nigeria’s intelligence apparatus; very bold step given the bid by reactionary forces to maintain the conservative framework which was not yielding much results.

With a trajectory that blends strategy, intelligence and community engagement, the system was uploaded with innovations and modern ideas that penetrated into the heart of the issues and offered speed in resolution of crisis situations.

So far, Ribadu’s leadership style has been defined by a proactive and inclusive approach which emphasises President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope philosophy in securing the lives and property of the citizenry and making Nigeria safe for all.

Within months of Ribadu overseeing the intelligence gamut, the results began to manifest with testimonies such as the rescue of 20 medical students of the University of Maiduguri who were abducted while traveling; liberation of several communities in Katsina, Sokoto, Zamfara, Niger and Kaduna states from killings, abductions and siege as well as stoppage of harassment by bandits and terrorists.

The neutralisation of notorious terror kingpins like Halilu Sububu and Buhari Alhaji Halidu otherwise known as “Buharin Yadi” who were notorious for unleashing terror on several communities in the northern states of Katsina, Niger and Zamfara states; effectively eliminating bandit kingpin known as “Dangote”and Boderi Isyaku, who kidnapped 39 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation and spearheaded the attack on the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna in 2021.

This is not forgetting the silencing of Kachalla Dan Chaki, Dogo Gudali, Damina, Baleri, Modi-Modi Sani Wala Burki, Dogo Rabe, Alhaji Auta, Kachalla Ruga, Rufai Maikaji, Ya’u and hundreds of their gang members and others who have been dispatched to the great beyond to face eternal judgement.

Also profound is the arrest of Simon Ekpa who has instigated bloodshed in the South East region from his base in Finland which comes as a watershed in the NSA’s quest to restore normalcy in the region .

Due to these landmark achievements, international and local security professionals have extolled Ribadu’s strategic insights and leadership qualities, praising his ability to navigate complex security dynamics to build consensus among diverse stakeholders.

Not to be left behind, community leaders and local organisations have expressed gratitude to Ribadu for his emphasis on grassroots engagement.

All these, however, did not come by accident as Ribadu is known to be a thorough security professional since his days in the police.

His effective coordination of the Army, Air Force, Police , DSS, NSO, NSDC, Immigration, Forest/Hunters and indigenous non-formal security vanguards laid the foundation for the elimination of non-state militias.

Following his directive, the Nigerian military and other security apparatus have successfully intensified operations against insurgents which has led to significant territorial recoveries and the dismantling of insurgent supply chains and effectively weakening their operational capabilities.

The NSA has also leveraged his international contacts to subdue the funding of terrorism and upped collaboration and support of neighbouring African nations to downgrade the activities of the dreaded Boko Haram.

In addition to that, Mallam has embraced modern technology in the fight against terrorism by mainstreaming the use of drones, surveillance systems and data analytics.

This innovative approach has enhanced situational awareness and enabled preemptive strikes against potential threats.

Using his understanding of grassroots involvement in countering insurgency, the former anti-graft boss mainstreamed community engagement by fostering trust and partnerships with local populations, encouraging collective efforts in reporting suspicious activities which has helped in combating radicalization.

To raise the standard of operatives, Mallam has championed training and capacity-building initiatives aimed at empowering security personnel. These programmes ensure that agents are equipped with the skills and knowledge necessary to handle the complexities of modern insurgency challenges.

Not surprisingly but worthy of mention, as Mallam Ribadu turns 64, he has received recognition and accolades from various sectors, underscoring his pivotal role in restoring relative peace in Nigeria.

His dedicated efforts to checkmate insurgents and restore relative peace have not only transformed national security but also fostered hope and resilience among the populace as farmers in the northern region are going back to farm and business activities in the South East are gradually resuming to contribute to food security and national economic prosperity.

Many recall how at 43 and as an Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ribadu as the pioneer executive chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, gained national and international recognition by his fearless and passionate prosecution of high profile politically exposed persons including governors, ministers and others considered as “untouchables” and his success in getting Nigeria de-listed from the FATF List of Non-Cooperative Countries and Territories; the withdrawal of the US Treasury FINCEN Advisory on Nigeria and his admission into the prestigious Egmont Group.

When Asiwaju Bola Tinubu offered Ribadu a platform to contest as presidential candidate of his party, the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) but lost, he remained loyal and committed to the man he believed in who subsequently emerged as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Mallam Nuhu Ribadu has proven detractors wrong with these achievements which mark him out as an icon, standing firm to implement the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr President to secure Nigeria.

As he clocks another year, the nation looks forward to more milestones under his experienced and capable leadership, with the hope of achieving lasting peace and stability in Nigeria.

Happy birthday Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

Dati wrote from Abuja