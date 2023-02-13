Revoke logistics contract with MC Oluomo, Obi tells INEC

Presidential Candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, has demanded the cancellation of the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) contract with a committee led…

Presidential Candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, has demanded the cancellation of the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) contract with a committee led by Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo.

Obi made the call on Monday at a press conference, which the Director-General, Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Organisation, Akin Osuntokun, organised on his behalf in Abuja.

He said few days ago, speculation and rumuors emerged that INEC had engaged the services of Lagos State Park and Garage Management Committee led by MC Oluomo, a member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council and a known loyalist of the presidential candidate of the APC, in the distribution of sensitive election materials in the forthcoming presidential election in Lagos.

Osuntokun said, “We initially took the allegation with a pinch of salt, believing that INEC was conscious of red lines in these elections and that common sense and logic would not permit such arbitrariness.

Why elections won’t hold in 240 polling units – INEC

Judiciary may kill Nigeria – ex-INEC REC

“However, as days passed by, it became clear to us, that the news report was correct, especially as the explanation given by Mr Festus Okoye INEC National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education, does not go far enough in refuting this association.

“This partisan and provocative action by INEC, in entrusting the conveyance of election materials into the hands of agents of an interested political party in Lagos State, is reprehensible and unprecedented in the annals of Nigeria’s electoral and political history.”

He, therefore, demanded an immediate cancellation of the logistics contract entered into, between INEC and the Lagos State Park and Garage Management Committee headed by MC Oluomo.

“An immediate redeployment and blacklisting from any election duty, anywhere, of Lagos REC, Olusegun Agbaje, whose recent actions have raised concrete doubts about his suitability as an election supervisor, not just in Lagos State, but anywhere in decent society.

“There are far too many capable Nigerians of good professional and ethical standard available within INEC, to conduct an acceptable election, than to run the risk of any unpopular pre-determined outcome, which his conduct, strongly suggest,” Osuntokun said.