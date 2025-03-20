Revitalise mental health services in Nigeria

I am writing to bring to your attention the alarming state of mental health services in Nigeria.

As you may be aware, the country is grappling with a severe shortage of manpower, inadequate funding and poor infrastructure in the mental health sector.

The statistics are staggering.

With a population of over 200 million, Nigeria has only about 350 psychiatrists, resulting in a ratio that is woefully inadequate to meet the mental health needs of citizens.

Furthermore, the country allocates a meagre two per cent of its budget to mental health, leaving the sector underfunded and understaffed.

The consequences of this neglect are far-reaching.

Millions of Nigerians suffer from mental health conditions, including depression, anxiety and psychosis, without access to adequate care.

This has led to increased stigma, discrimination and human rights abuses against individuals with mental health conditions.

Mr. Minister, I urge you to take immediate action to address this crisis.

Specifically, I recommend that the Federal Ministry of Health should increase funding for mental health services to at least five per cent of the national budget.

It should develop a comprehensive national mental health policy to guide service delivery.

It should also establish more psychiatric hospitals and clinics, particularly in the rural areas.

The ministry should provide scholarships and training programmes to increase the number of mental health professionals.

It should also launch public awareness campaigns to reduce stigma and promote mental health literacy.

I believe that with your leadership, Nigeria can make significant strides in improving mental health services and promoting the well-being of its citizens.

Thank you for your attention to this critical matter.

Bello Shehu Shuni