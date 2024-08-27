Revitalisation of refineries will boost construction sector – Umahi

The Minister of Works, Dr. Dave Umahi, has stated that revitalising Nigeria’s refineries and supporting the Dangote Refinery will help reduce cement prices and significantly…

Dr. Umahi, speaking at the Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE) Bwari Branch 2024 Engineering Conference/Awards Dinner in Abuja, emphasised that cement, a crucial component in construction, is currently affected by inflation and high energy costs.

As the guest speaker on the topic “The Cement Conundrum: Impacts of Inflation, Energy Costs, and Cement Prices on Rigid Pavement in Nigeria,” Umahi stressed that producing a tonne of cement requires 105 kWh of electricity, which constitutes about 40-50 percent of the total production cost.

Represented by Dr. Halimat Adediran, the immediate past chairman of the NSE Bwari branch, Umahi also proposed several measures to address the cement issue. These include stabilising the foreign exchange rate, granting waivers to manufacturers, establishing Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) plants, and encouraging cement manufacturers to set up their own power plants.

Umahi expressed his commitment to adopting rigid pavement for some Nigerian roads, stressing the need to resolve the cement supply issues to facilitate large-scale road construction.

“Rigid pavements are designed for highways or roads with high traffic and heavy vehicular movement, and they are also suitable for waterlogged areas,” Umahi said through Adediran. “In the final analysis, rigid pavements are more cost-effective. Although the initial cost is higher, their durability and lower maintenance costs make them a better long-term investment compared to flexible pavements, which require more frequent maintenance and have a shorter lifespan.”

Engr. Ijirotimi L. Olanrewaju, the Bwari chairman of NSE, echoed Umahi’s sentiments, noting that rigid pavement designs offer greater durability and a longer lifespan than flexible pavements.

“The initial cost of rigid pavement can be a deterrent, but considering its lifespan and lower maintenance costs, it is ultimately a more economical choice for some of our roads,” Olanrewaju said.