Review your policies to ease hardship, Ajayi urges Tinubu

The PDP candidate for the November 16, 2024, Ondo State governorship election, Agboola Ajayi, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reconsider some of his policies to alleviate the suffering of the masses.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja yesterday, Ajayi acknowledged the president’s commendable efforts, particularly regarding local government autonomy. However, he stressed that the federal government’s policies had inflicted significant hardship on ordinary Nigerians.

He said, “Everybody is feeling it; it’s not up for debate – the hardship is overwhelming. People are genuinely hungry. These policies need to be reviewed so that the masses can breathe easier. You need to visit the streets to see how people are suffering. Ondo State is even worse.”

He highlighted his experience as a local government chairman, where the autonomy he enjoyed allowed him to execute numerous projects, saying, “Local government autonomy strengthens and deepens democracy.”

Addressing the move by some members of the House of Representatives to amend the constitution to introduce a six-year single term for presidents and governors, the former lawmaker acknowledged that while the current presidential system in Nigeria was costly, as argued by the proponents of the amendment, it did allow for greater participation.

He said, “People may suggest a six-year single term, but what we really need are leaders with the right vision who can deliver. We must weigh the merits and demerits of this proposal and reach a consensus. It’s part of ongoing debates, and it’s not the first time, but we need to consider carefully what will truly benefit the nation.”