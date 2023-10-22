Reverend Commits Suicide As Adultery Scandal Leaks On Church’s WhatsApp Group

A United Methodist Church Reverend identified as Oscar Mukahanana reportedly killed himself after his adultery scandal was leaked in the church’s WhatsApp group. Reports revealed…

Reports revealed that Mukahanana was the Harare East District Superintendent in Zimbabwe, who engaged in an extra-marital affair with a female youth in the church.

The audio of his secret meeting and conversation with the lady leaked on WhatsApp group of the church.

He reportedly talked about how happy he was that he gave the girl a good session before her menstrual cycle.

After the audio leaked on the Whatsapp group, his church members subjected him to an object of mockery as they began to forward it to other groups.

Local media said they even created memes, ridiculing the District Superintendent over the adultery scandal.

Mukahanana who felt humiliated and embarrassed over the matter then commit suicide on Friday when he could not withstand the shame.

Confirming the death of the cleric, UMC Harare District said in a statement, “It is with heavy heart to announce to you the untimely death of our Beloveth District Superintendent Rev Oscar Mukahanana of the Harare East District.

“The Office of the Bishop shall be informing the church of developments and funeral arrangements. As a Church, you are being cordially requested to support the Mukahanana family through your prayers.”

