Reverend charged with intent to murder traditional ruler

The police in Ekiti State have arraigned one Rev. Rotimi Osho (63) before a Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti over an alleged intent to murder a traditional ruler in the state.

The prosecutor, Inspector Akinwale Oriyomi, told the court that the defendant and others at large, sometime in 2024, attempted to kill/murder Oba Adebayo Mummini, the Attach of Ayede-Ekiti.

Inspector Oriyomi said Rev. Rotimi Osho and others still at large on the same date, time and place, conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of public peace by arranging some hoodlums to murder Oba Adebayo Mummini.

The prosecutor said the offences were punishable under Sections 421, 320, 70(1) (a,b,c) of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State.

Counsel to the defendant, Barrister Opeyemi Esan, urged the court to grant his client bail, the request Chief Magistrate Abayomi Adeosun granted bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case till March 10, for hearing.