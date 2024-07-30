Revenues: House of Reps c’ttee summons Dangote, BUA, INEC, 110 coys, agencies

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts members has summoned 113 federal agencies, institutions and private companies to provide answers on various issues. The…

The inquiries for the ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) are slated for between today, Tuesday, July 30 and Thursday, August 8, 2024.

In a public notice signed by the chairman of the committee, Bamidele Salam, which was published on Thursday, the lawmakers said the invitations were in line with the provisions of sections 85, 88 and 89 of the Nigerian Constitution and Order XX-Rule 6 of the House of Representatives Standing Orders (Eleventh edition).

According to the committee, the provisions mandate that it to investigate the loss of public revenues, non-remittance of fees, and non-adherence to financial laws and legislations in the administration of public funds.

The notice read, “Sequel to our earlier letters sent on the various subject matters listed below, you are hereby notified and requested to provide relevant documents and cause appearance before the Public Accounts Committee in Meeting Room 446, Fourth Floor, House of Representatives New Building at 10:00 am prompt on the days highlighted below. The Committee will be meeting between 10 am and 4 pm on the indicated days.”

The MDAs whose invitations are slated for Tuesday, July 30 are Gwagwalada Area Council, Abuja on issues related to the Auditor General’s 2020 Report; Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security over the utilisation of Special Intervention Fund and alleged mismanagement of COVID-19 intervention funds; and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) on issues of alleged mismanagement of COVID-19 intervention funds; and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) for an alleged investigation of revenue leakages through Remita platform.

Others are the Federal Ministry of Transportation, Abuja for the Auditor General’s 2020 Report; the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget & National Planning, Abuja for Auditor General’s 2020 Report; the Federal Ministry of Solid Mineral Development, Abuja for Auditor General’s 2020 Report; the Niger Delta River Basin Development Authority, Port Harcourt, Rivers State for the Auditor General’s 2020 Report; the Cross River Basin Development Authority, Cross River State for Auditor General’s 2020 Report; and Nigerian Army University, Biu, Borno State for Auditor General’s 2020 Report.

Other MDAs given the July 31, 2024 date to appear are the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja for the Auditor General’s 2020 Report; the Federal Ministry of Education, Abuja for the Auditor General’s 2020 Report and alleged mismanagement of COVID-19 intervention fund; the Investment and Securities Tribunal (IST), Abuja for Auditor General’s 2020 Report; Nigerian Office for Trade Negotiations (NOTN) for Auditor General’s 2020 Report; the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Abuja for Auditor General’s 2020 Report; and the National Centre for Energy Research and Development, Nsukka, Enugu State for Auditor General’s 2020 Report and status inquiry into the utilization of internally generated revenue (IGR), level of compliance with timely remittance of statutory deductions.

Others are the National Tuberculosis, Leprosy and Buruli-Ulcer Control Program, Abuja for Auditor General’s 2020 Report; National Centre for Energy Efficiency and Conservation, Lagos State for Auditor General’s 2020 Report; Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading Plc, Abuja; Auditor General’s 2020 Report; FCT-Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS), Abuja for Auditor General’s 2020 Report; Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe State for Auditor General’s 2020 Report; and the Federal Medical Centre, Bida, Niger State for Auditor General’s 2020 Report.

MDAs invited for Thursday, August 1, 2024, are Police Service Commission, Abuja for Auditor General’s 2020 Report; the Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger State for Auditor General’s 2020 Report; the Presidential Amnesty Programme for the utilization of special intervention fund; the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) for alleged mismanagement of COVID-19 intervention funds; the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), Abuja for Auditor General’s 2020 Report; the Nigeria Police Force, Abuja for Auditor General’s 2020 Report for alleged mismanagement of COVID-19 intervention funds; and Galaxy Backbone for the utilisation of special intervention fund.

Others are the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (OSSAP-SDG) for the utilisation of special intervention fund; Nigeria Correctional Service for the utilisation of special intervention fund; Federal Ministry of Water Resources for non-payment of processing, licence fee, and water use charge and alleged mismanagement of COVID-19 intervention funds; Nigeria Integrated Water Management Commission for non-payment of processing, license fee, and water use charge; the Nigeria Bottling Company Limited for non-payment of processing, license fee, and water use charge; and the Nigeria LNG Limited for non-payment of processing, licence fee, and water use charge.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is scheduled to appear on Friday, August 2, over purported non-rendition accounts.

On August 7, 2024 alone, 12 entities both private and public were summoned to appear before the House of Representatives Committees.

They are the Energy Commission of Nigeria which is summoned to clarify issues of non-compliance with the administration and management of public funds in line with the extant laws and regulations.

The National Population Commission is also invited to appear the same day over the same issue. The Federal Polytechnic, Oko; Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education; Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Alike; David Umahi Federal University of Medical Science, Ebonyi and Federal College of Education, Eha-Amufu are also slated to appear.

Also, Federal College of Education (Technical) Umunze, Anambra State; Federal Polytechnic, Isuochi, Abia State; Federal Polytechnic, Ohodo, Enugu State have also been summoned.

The Kaduna refinery is also listed to clarify issues of non-payment of processing, license fee, and water use charge, while Dangote Cement Company, Obajana is also expected to appear before the House the same day over the same issues.

Similarly, on August 8, 2024, 15 entities were slated to honour the House invitation. They are the National Examinations Council (NECO), which is expected to clarify issues of revenue leakages through the Remita platform and non-compliance with the remittance of 80% of operating surplus to CRF.

Also the Federal Ministry of Defence is to appear over the issue of 2019 and 2020 Auditor-General’s reports and utilisation of special intervention fund.

Bureau of Public Enterprise is also summoned to clarify how it spent special intervention funds allocated to it.

Also billed to appear on August 8, are Hydraulic Equipment Research Institute, ATBU Teaching Hospital, Bauchi State; Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic, Ebonyi State; West African Ceramics and Nig. Breweries Plc and BN Ceramics Industry Ltd.

Similarly, Dangote Cement Company, Gboko has been summoned over non-payment of processing, licence fee and water use charge, while the Key Stone Bank Plc, is expected to provide clarifications on issues of Remita revenue leakages and remittances of VAT component.

First Bank of Nigeria Plc, Zenith Bank of Nigeria Plc, Access Bank of Nigeria Plc have also been summoned.

To appear before the House on August 9, 2024, are BUA Kalambina Cement, Sokoto; 7Up Bottling Company; Rite Food Ltd; Guinness Nigeria Plc; Dubri Oil Company Ltd; Pabod Int’l Breweries Ltd; Shell Development Company Ltd; Champion Breweries; Agio Power Plant (Kwale Okpai Power Plant); Euro-Global and Disability Plc; C-Way Food and Beverages Nig. Company Ltd and Fan Milk Plc.

Others are some of the major banks such as GTB, FCMB, Polaris and Fidelity, which are expected to appear over issues of Remita revenue leakages and remittance of VAT component.

According to the memo, each agency/organisation is to be represented by its Accounting Officer/CEO and any other officer(s) familiar with the issues in consideration.

The House added that the committee may proceed to rule against any agency/organisation that failed to appear as indicated above.