Revenue summit to drive Lagos’ N5tr IGR target

Arrangements have reached an advanced stage for the Eko Revenue Plus Summit, an event to galvanise stakeholders towards increasing Lagos State’s internally generated revenue (IGR) to N5 trillion by 2027.

Modo Ante, a pioneer of Governance, Public Sector & Political Consultancy, is putting together the summit scheduled for September 25-26, 2024, at the Eko Hotel and Towers.

This high-powered event, which will be a convergence of business leaders, industry experts and government officials, aims to explore innovative strategies to shore up the state’s revenue.