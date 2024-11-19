Revenue: Edo govt bans unlicensed agents, suspends consultancy services

The Edo State government has banned unlicensed revenue agents and touts from collecting revenue from citizens on behalf of the government.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Umar Musa Ikhilor, who announced the ban yesterday in Benin while speaking with journalists, said the suspension of all non-commissioned officials in the collection of revenue is fully in force.

He said, “The attention of Edo State Government has been drawn to the continuous collection of revenue across the state by unlicensed agents and touts who do not have the authority of government to do so.

“Henceforth, only statutory and licensed revenue collectors are mandated to operate and collect revenue on behalf of government, especially in motor parks and other spheres of commercial activities.”

While charging the public to report any unlicensed revenue collection agents to the police, he warned that government would not hesitate to arrest and prosecute those found wanting in this regard.

He also warned miscreants, their sponsors and agents not to test the will of this government, as Governor Monday Okpebolo is determined to secure the lives and property of the good people of the state.

Also, the Attorney General of the State and Commissioner for Justice, Samson Osagie, said revenue collection is a matter of law and that Governor Okpebholo will follow the law in the collection.

Meanwhile, Governor Senator Monday Okpebholo has approved the immediate suspension of all consultancy services and related providers in the state’s public service.

In the notice signed by the SSG, the state government said all financial transactions and related services with affected consultants and service providers are to be put on hold immediately, pending when the review committee, established by the governor, submits its report.