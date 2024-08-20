REVEALED: US President still using 34-year-Old plane but Nigeria abandoned 19-year-old aircraft

After weeks of silence, the Presidency unveiled the newly purchased Airbus A330, on Monday. Discussion about a new Presidential jet began after the problems encountered…

After weeks of silence, the Presidency unveiled the newly purchased Airbus A330, on Monday.

Discussion about a new Presidential jet began after the problems encountered by the Boeing Business Jet (BBJ) acquired under former President Olusegun Obasanjo 19 years ago developed fault on separate trips to Saudi Arabia, The Netherlands and South Africa.

President Bola Tinubu had to make use of chartered jet, a development the presidency described as embarrassing.

As government officials argued for a new aircraft, the masses pushed back, saying that was not the priority given the widespread economic hardship and other problems confronting Nigeria. All attempts to convince Nigerians literarily fell on deaf ears and the presidency went into silence on the issue.

However, in June, an online news platform reported that the Nigerian government had acquired the Airbus A330 from a German bank. The bank had reportedly seized the aircraft from an unnamed Arabian prince who defaulted on a substantial debt.

The Presidency did not issue an official statement, leaving the public in the dark about the purchase. It was during the controversial Chinese firm saga that Nigerians got a hint that the new aircraft had actually been purchased. Yet the Presidency maintained silence until Monday when Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser To The President of Information and Strategy, released pictures with a 4-paragraph statement. Onanuga, who did not disclose the cost of the jet, said, “The new plane, bought far below the market price, saves Nigeria huge maintenance and fuel costs, running into millions of dollars yearly.” The presidential spokesman justified the purchase of the new presidential jet on the grounds of the age of the BBJ purchased under Obasanjo. However, experts say the age of an aircraft does not matter as long as the maintenance programme is adhered to.

Checks by Daily Trust indicates that the Boeing 747 (the Air Force One) used by the US President, the most powerful President in the world, is 34-year old and it has served no fewer than six Presidents, including the incumbent Joseph Biden.

Other Presidents the jet had served were George H W Bush (1989-1993), Bill Clinton (1993-2001), George W Bush (2001-2008), Barack Obama (2008-2016) and Donald J Trump (2016-2020).

In the case of Nigeria, apart from Obasanjo who used the aircraft for a few years before the expiration of his tenure, the plane had served four Nigerian leaders, including late Umar Yar’Adua (for barely two years); former President Goodluck Jonathan and immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari.

Age of aircraft doesn’t matter – Expert

An aviation expert who spoke with our correspondent on the condition of anonymity insisted that the age of an aircraft does not matter as long as the maintenance schedule is strictly adhered to,

He said, “They said this one has been operating for 19 years despite the fact that US Air Force One has been operating more than that but it has been undergoing upgrade, upgrade and renovation. I hope we would have the maintenance culture to maintain the airplane because Airbus A330 is a complex airplane. I hope we would have the manpower to maintain the aircraft and keep the parts going.”

The expert who is a Captain added, “You know my stance, age doesn’t matter if the airplane is maintained according to its maintenance schedule and spare parts are provided as when due. I don’t see any problem with the age at all.”

‘Boeing more reliable than Airbus’

Another expert, who spoke anonymously, added: “Basically Boeing aircraft are more reliable and rugged than the Airbus aircraft. I believe Boeing are better and are in existence than Airbus. Also Boeing aircraft is for all weather unlike Airbus aircraft.”

‘Airplane a Nigerian property’

Weighing in on the conversation, yet another expert said, It is not a bad thing to have a new aircraft since it is not a personal property of the President.

“It is a Nigerian property. It is a good thing to have a bigger airplane but is it the right time to have it, you can ask the politicians, even if things are hard, you ask the politicians.”

Inside the new jet

The multi-engine prestige jet, which has an elaborate VIP configuration, is 15 years old. The aircraft, which now has registration number, 5N-FGA, was manufactured in September 2009 and delivered in Novem­ber 2009 with the registration number, VP-CAC, to Midroc Aviation, based in Jeddah, King Abdulaziz International, Saudi Arabia. ­

It was with the con­figuration, VIP; engines, 2xRR and HEX CODE, 4241AC.

The Saudi Arabian aviation company operated the aircraft for 12 years before it was ac­quired by AMAC Aerospace in April 2021. AMAC Aerospace is a Switzer­land based company, which oper­ated the aircraft for three years before it was acquired by the Ni­gerian government and upgraded to the current status.

The deal was reportedly brokered byL & L International LLC, an American aviation firm based in Miami, Florida, which saw Nigeria purchase the aircraft for over $100 million.