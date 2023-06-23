‘Returning to where my football dream began’, Osimehn storms Olusosun (Photos)

Napoli star, Victor Osimehn, stormed Olusosun, the Lagos suburb where he grew up and began his football career. Posting pictures of the visit on his…

Napoli star, Victor Osimehn, stormed Olusosun, the Lagos suburb where he grew up and began his football career.

Posting pictures of the visit on his social media handles, Osimehn went emotional.

“Returning to where my football dream and journey began in Olusosun gives me so much goosebumps. I am humbled and grateful for the roots that shaped my dreams. This is me once again appreciating their love and support and i will always cherish Olusosun and it’s people. Thank You!”

See photos below:

