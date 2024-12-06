Return to negotiation table, Kefas tells striking lecturers

Taraba State state governor, Agbu Kefas has called on the striking lecturers of the Taraba State University (TSU) to suspend their strike and return to the negotiation table.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, TSU chapter had declared an indefinite strike on Thursday over unpaid salaries and other emoluments.

However, the governor in a swift reaction appealed to the lecturers to reconsider their action, saying dialogue remains the best option in resolving industrial dispute.

SPONSOR AD

The governor, who made the appeal, Thursday commended the lecturers for their understanding in the past but urged them to exercise some patience.

He said his administration is working on all outstanding agreements and other related issues, saying lecturers are partners in his administration’s effort to provide free education in the state.