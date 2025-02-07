Retrenchment: Labour threatens to join forces with Kaduna electricity workers

The national leadership of the organised labour, on Thursday vowed to join forces with all protesting electricity workers in Kaduna State if the management of the company fails to initiate a peaceful dialogue with the sacked workers.

It also immediately directed all affiliates of the Nigeria Labour Congress in Kaduna State to commence a solidarity protest in support of the striking workers in the state, saying it won’t tolerate present provocation by the company.

Daily Trust reports that no fewer than 900 members of staff of the Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KADECO) were sacked by the management of the company.

SPONSOR AD

The staff had since embarked on strike and protest over non-payment of about five years’ outstanding pension to retirees, inadequate provision of necessary work tools and lack of promotions for deserving employees.

Other issues, according to the workers, include non-implementation of the 2024 National Minimum Wage, failure to provide death benefits to the families of deceased staff members, improper placement of deserving employees, non-payment of electricity rebates and lack of recognition for long-serving employees.

Addressing journalists at Labour House in Abuja, the head of information and public affairs at NLC headquarters, Benson Upah, described the action of the management of KADECO as “illegal and unjust”.

“KADECO acted against the rule and process of redundancy. The sheer number (over 900 workers in one fell swoop) is equally mind-boggling,” the labour leader told journalists.

He added, “Accordingly, we call on the management of Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company to come off its high-horse and toe the path of reason or dialogue by unconditionally recalling the sacked workers.

“This will ensure industrial harmony and restoration of services in its area of jurisdiction. Resorting to self-justification in a clear case of a faulty process is neither helpful nor reasonable.

“Prolonging this act of aggression clearly runs the risk of a major sympathy action. Congress will not hesitate to give the on-going action the needed bite if KADECO management does see the wisdom behind an early truce.

“For a start, we call on all affiliates in Kaduna to join the protest on a solidarity basis.”