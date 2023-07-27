Retract from illegal acts, APC chieftain knocks Tinubu

The immediate past national vice chairman (North West) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Mohammed Lukman, has asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to…

The immediate past national vice chairman (North West) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Mohammed Lukman, has asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to “retract from illegal acts”.

He said this in his resignation letter dated July 26, 2023.

Daily Trust had reported how Lukman kicked against the move to announce former Kano state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, as national chairman of the party.

APC insiders confirmed to Daily Trust that Tinubu tipped Ganduje for the office of national chairman following Senator Abdullahi Adamu’s resignation.

But Lukman said going ahead with such move was against the interest of the founding fathers of the party.

“I hereby kindly resign my position as National Vice Chairman, North-West of our great party, All Progressives Congress (APC). My resignation is with immediate effect, which become necessary given my conviction that the atmosphere in the party is completely at variance with the founding vision of forming a progressive party.”

“Rather than remaining in the leadership of the party and become a source of distraction for leaders and especially for the young government of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, it is better to excuse myself and take time off from politics.

“I will however retain my membership of the party in the hope that our leaders, especially President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will retract from acts that will be unjust and illegal, which is crucial to any claim of being democratic or progressive whether as politicians or as patriotic Nigerians. I wish to convey my sincerely gratitude to our leaders in Kaduna, especially Mallam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai for finding me worthy of nomination to serve at the highest level of the party’s leadership.”

