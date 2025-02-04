Retired General Abdulmalik assumes office as CDCFIB secretary

Major General Abdulmalik Jibrin (Rtd) has taken over as the Secretary to the Civil Defence Correctional Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) following his recent appointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Juliet Okeh, the board’s spokeswoman, said the handover ceremony took place in Abuja on Monday.

Jibrin, who took over from his predecessor, Alh. Ja’afaru Ahmed, a retired Controller General of Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), thanked Allah and Tinubu for the opportunity to serve in the capacity.

He assured staff of the board of his commitment to build on the reforms of his predecessor.

In his remarks, the outgoing Board Secretary, Ahmed, thanked Tinubu for finding him worthy to serve.

He pointed out that through the leadership of the Minister of Interior/Chairman of the Board, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, he was able to secure presidential approval for some of the reforms, amongst which is the independence of the Board Secretariat thus allowing it to recruit its own staff.

He urged the staff of the Board Secretariat to accord all the necessary support to the incoming secretary.

In his vote of thanks, the Chairman of the Board’s union, Comrade Gbadamasi Saheed, thanked the outgoing secretary for his leadership qualities and pledged the support of the board’s staff to the incoming board secretary to have seamless tenure in office.