Restrain yourself over Kano emirate tussle, minister tells Kwankwanso

The newly appointed Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Yusuf Abdullahi Ata, has asked the NNPP presidential candidate in the 2023 presidential election, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, to refrain from making comments on the Kano emirate tussle.

He said such comments were capable of further polarising the country.

A media aide to the minister, Adamu Aminu Fagge, said the call has become imperative following an allegation by Kwankwanso that Lagos was attempting to colonise Kano by interfering in the selection of its emir.

Daily Trust reported that Kwankwaso had at the Skyline University convocation ceremony on Sunday alleged that there were plans from Lagos to colonise the northern region.

“Today, we can see very clearly that there is a lot of effort from the Lagos axis to colonise this part of the country. Today, Lagos would not allow us to choose an emir. Lagos has come to the centre of Kano to put their own emir,’’ Kwankwaso had said.

But the minister was quick to note that the issue of Kano emirate is still pending in court and therefore perceived Kwankwaso’s recent remarks as contempt of court.

The minister’s calls for restraint, the aide said, serves as a timely reminder of the importance of responsible leadership in maintaining national unity.

The former speaker of Kano State House of Assembly said Nigeria is at the moment navigating complex challenges and leaders must prioritise constructive dialogue and avoid inflammatory rhetoric that can exacerbate tensions.”