Restoring lost glory requires collective effort – Sen. Natasha

The Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan, has asked Nigerians, irrespective of party affiliation, to work collectively to restore the country’s lost glory.

Natasha, in a Christmas message yesterday said, “Together, we can make our country a beacon of hope and opportunities.

“As Nigerians, we have faced numerous challenges, but our collective strength, faith and determination continue to shine brightly.

SPONSOR AD

“Let us remain steadfast in our resolve to build a nation where justice, equity, and prosperity prevail for all.”