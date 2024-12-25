✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Politics

Restoring lost glory requires collective effort – Sen. Natasha

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Natasha Hadiza Akpoti,

The Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan, has asked Nigerians, irrespective of party affiliation, to work collectively to restore the country’s lost glory.

Natasha, in a Christmas message yesterday said, “Together, we can make our country a beacon of hope and opportunities.

“As Nigerians, we have faced numerous challenges, but our collective strength, faith and determination continue to shine brightly.

“Let us remain steadfast in our resolve to build a nation where justice, equity, and prosperity prevail for all.”

