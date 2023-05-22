Restoring grazing routes will resolve herders-farmers clashes — Miyetti Allah

The Bauchi State Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Alhaji Sadique Ibrahim Ahmed, has said that bringing back cattle grazing routes…

The Bauchi State Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Alhaji Sadique Ibrahim Ahmed, has said that bringing back cattle grazing routes is the only way of resolving clashes between herders and farmers.

Sadique, who is the Chairman of the Coalition of Fulani Associations, said this when he interacted with newsmen yesterday in Bauchi.

He said, “There are cattle routes and grazing grounds, and cattle rearers are confined to those areas. Those that go outside those areas are arrested and farmers are asked to come to make their claims. If they don’t have the money their cattle are sold and farmers are settled.

“So we have appealed to state governors and the federal government to go back to that again and make sure that they prepare those grazing areas and put the veterinary in place.”

“What is happening to herders today in Nigeria is worrisome. Many of them are being chased from a place where their forefathers have lived for more than 100 years. Today, a Fulani man is being chased away from a legitimate land he bought with his money; that is not fair.”

Many people are killed yearly across Nigeria in violence between herders and farmers.