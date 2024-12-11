Respect Brazilian laws to avoid trouble, envoy warns Nigerians

The Nigerian Ambassador to Brazil, Basil Maduka Okolo, has urged Nigerians living in Brazil to respect local laws and serve as exemplary representatives of their home country in their daily activities.

Speaking at a roundtable organised by the Nigeria in Diaspora Organisation (NIDOA), Brazil chapter, themed “Accountability and Probity: The Role of NIDOA in Making an Impact in Nigeria,” the ambassador, represented by Charge d’Affaires, Oyelola Ogumola, assured participants of his commitment to fostering close and constructive engagement with NIDOA-Brazil and the wider Nigerian community.

The event, which drew numerous Nigerians from across Brazil and South America, featured a panel of speakers from diverse professional backgrounds.

A statement by the President of NIDOA-Brazil, Mr. Chikaodiri Emmanuel Ori, said discussions at the roundtable underscored the importance of stronger partnerships between the Nigerian government and the diaspora community, emphasising unity, purposeful action, and collaboration to drive positive change and development in Nigeria.

Dr Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman and CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), stressed that accountability and probity are essential pillars for sustainable diaspora engagement.

She called for greater unity among various diaspora organisations.

Senator Ajagunla Olubiyi Fadeyi, representing Osun Central Senatorial District in the 10th Senate, highlighted legislative frameworks that could amplify diaspora contributions to national progress.

He encouraged participants to channel their expertise, particularly in agriculture and technological innovation, back to Nigeria.

Prof. Kelvin Chuka Urama, Vice President of the African Development Bank, outlined five key areas for collective diaspora efforts aimed at presenting a unified front for Nigeria’s benefit.

Mr. Philip Adekunle, CEO of KnowledgeSquare Ltd, said his company has partnered with NIDOA-Brazil to provide accessible National Identification Numbers (NIN) to Nigerians residing in Brazil and the Americas.

President of NIDOA-Brazil, Mr. Chikaodiri Emmanuel Ori, urged participants to build bridges that promote collaboration and peer review in the coming year.