Respect APC’s zoning formula, Abia stakeholders urge aspirants

Stakeholders in Abia State, under the aegis of Advocacy for Good Governance Initiative, have urged contenders for the leadership of the 10th National Assembly to respect the APC zoning arrangement.

Hon. Dike Uche, the convener of the initiative, said this yesterday during a demonstration at the National Assembly to mobilise support for the Hon. Benjamin Kalu’s bid for deputy speaker’s seat in the House of Representatives.

Tajudeen Abass from the North-West (Kaduna) and Kalu from the South-East (Abia) were picked by APC as preferred candidates for Speaker and deputy respectively.

Uche said the party’s zoning formula is in order and appealed to members-elect to support Abbas and Kalu to emerge as presiding officers in the Green Chamber.

He said, “Since Kalu is already the spokesperson of the House, it is befitting for him to be made the Speaker. But since the party’s decision is supreme, we, the Abia stakeholders, throw our weight behind Kalu for deputy speakership.

“He is eminently qualified. He has what it takes to lead the House. I urge members-elect to return Kalu as deputy speaker.”