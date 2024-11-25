Resources allocated to us dwindling, Army laments

Authorities of the Nigerian Army, on Monday, lamented that resources accruing to them have been dwindling in the recent time despite rising number of recruitment.

It also disclosed that at least 15,000 personnel were being recruited into the force every year without support from any quarter regarding accommodation for soldiers and officers securing the nation from external aggression.

Acting Chief of Army Staff, Olufemi Oluyede, a Lieutenant-General, revealed this at Army headquarters, Abuja when Senate Committee on Army led by Abdulaziz Musa Yar’Adua paid him a condolence visit.

“It’s important for me to reiterate that Nigeria belongs to all of us, and without your support, it would be very difficult for us to secure Nigeria,” he said.

“So, I want to really appeal to you, very eminent personality of Nigeria, to just please support us and make our job very easy so that we can help secure Nigeria as much as possible.

“Over time, we’ve had situations where the resources that are attributed to the Nigerian Army keeps dwindling. So I think this is a very good forum for me to appeal that maybe in considering next year’s budget, a few very important issues should be noted.

“First, the Nigerian Army, for instance, in the last couple of years, we’ve been recruiting about 15,000 personnel. But I can tell you that not a single support has been given in terms of the accommodation,” he said.

He wondered how the soldiers and officers would live and where such personnel would stay there is no insecurity in the country and they are asked to return to barracks.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Senator Yar’Adua charged the Acting COAS to continue with the legacy of the late Army Chief, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja.

He said the Senate had a robust relationship with Lagbaja whom he described as a “very practical officer” and very knowledgeable of military Operations, adding that late Lagbaja was “very honest” and “says it as it is”.

The Committee chairman stated that late Lt-Gen Lagbaja led the Army and improved security of the country significantly, while assuring the Acting COAS of same courtesy and support for him to continue with the legacy.

He further urged the army to deploy technology in the fight against terrorists.