Resources allocated to us dwindling, army cries out

Authorities of the Nigerian Army on Monday, lamented that resources accruing to the force have been dwindling in recent times despite the rising number of recruitments it is making to bridge the manpower gap.

It also disclosed that at least 15,000 personnel are being recruited into the force every year without support from any quarter regarding accommodation for soldiers and officers securing the nation from external aggression.

Acting Chief of Army Staff, Olufemi Oluyede, a Lieutenant-General, revealed this at Army headquarters, Abuja when the Senate Committee on Army led by Abdulaziz Musa Yar’Adua paid him a condolence visit.

“Over time, we’ve had situations where the resources that are attributed to the Nigerian Army keep dwindling. So, I think this is a very good forum for me to appeal that maybe in considering next year’s budget, a few very important issues should be noted.

“First, the Nigerian Army, for instance, in the last couple of years, we’ve been recruiting about 15,000 personnel. But I can tell you that not a single support has been given in terms of the accommodation,” he said.

He wondered how the soldiers and officers would live and where such personnel would stay there is no insecurity in the country and they are asked to return to barracks.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, Senator Yar’Adua charged the Acting COAS to continue with the legacy of the late Army Chief, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja.

He said the Senate had a robust relationship with Lagbaja, who he described as a “very practical officer” and very knowledgeable of military operations.

He further urged the army to deploy technology in the fight against terrorists.