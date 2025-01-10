Resolving the Minority Issues of the North for Regional Unity: The LND Approach

By Umar Ardo, Ph.D

The issues generally raised by the minorities in the North pushing them to adopt a separate and distinct identity, such as real and perceived domination, marginalization and discrimination by the majority ethnic groups, are more often germane and reflect the deep-seated sociocultural and geopolitical challenges that have defined Northern Nigeria’s identity, governance and unity, and represent the central source of conflict in the region for decades. It is therefore in the best interests of both groups that these concerns are addressed collectively for the greater unity of the region and its peoples. That is why the League of Northern Democrats (LND), having recognized that, is taking a deliberate, inclusive and reformative approach to resolve these concerns conclusively.

From its Concept Note, LND has acknowledged and validated the issues that make many minority ethnic groups feel excluded or oppressed by the historical and current sociopolitical structures in Northern Nigeria. LND recognized that ignoring these grievances will only perpetuate the resentment and divisions in the North.

LND acknowledges the legitimate concerns of minority ethnic groups regarding identity, representation and governance structures. It validates the pain of historical injustices without dismissing the contributions of existing leadership structures and will use inclusive language to foster a sense of shared ownership of the Northern identity by all ethnic groups.

To this end, LND will facilitate open, safe and constructive dialogues as the lack of healthy conversations about the past and present will continue to fuel mistrust and division. LND recognizes that open dialogue is critical to building trust and resolving conflicts. To ensure that that is why LND made the holding of summits, organizing forums and town hall meetings where representatives of minority ethnic groups, traditional rulers, religious leaders and other stakeholders can freely discuss their grievances and aspirations central part of its activities.

In addition, at the formation of government, LND will establish a Northern Nigeria Truth and Reconciliation Commission to examine historical grievances, injustices and the impact of colonial and post-colonial policies, and develop a structured agenda to discuss such matters as the role of religion in governance, ethnic identity and inclusion, the future of traditional rulership in a modern democracy, etc.

Because minority ethnic groups seek visibility and participation in governance and decision-making LND will promote diversity and inclusion in leadership to ensure fair representation and building trust. LND will also push for constitutional and legislative reforms that protect minority rights and promote equitable representation, and further encourage the inclusion of minority voices in political appointments, governance structures and party leadership. It will similarly highlight the achievements and contributions of minority ethnic groups to foster pride and solidarity.

In addition, LND will redefine the concept of Northern identity to dispel the notion of viewing the “North” as a geopolitical tool for domination rather than unity. The new identity must embrace diversity while promoting unity. In this way, reframe the Northern identity as a “Community of Equal Cultures and Shared Values” rather than a homogenous entity. As already put in its proposition, LND will use platforms such as cultural exhibitions, literary festivals and media campaigns to showcase the diversity and richness of Northern Nigeria’s ethnic groups. And as a government, LND will commission historians and academics to rewrite the narrative of Northern Nigeria, emphasizing inclusivity and shared struggles.

At the higher level, LND will address all underlying socioeconomic inequities and inequalities. Because economic disparity and underdevelopment often exacerbate ethnic and religious tensions, deliberate policies of addressing these inequities will be pursued to reduce grievances and foster collaboration. To this end, LND will initiate targeted economic development programs in all areas, especially in minority-dominated areas, promote policies that ensure equal access to education, healthcare and infrastructure development across all regions of the North, support initiatives that empower women and youth specifically from minority communities, fostering a sense of belonging and purpose.

At the community level, LND will engage traditional and religious leaders constructively, allowing traditional and religious institutions wield significant influence in Northern Nigeria. Reforming their roles is critical for progress without alienation. Also partner with traditional and religious leaders to redefine their roles as custodians of cultural heritage and enablers of peace and security rather than political authority and oppression, and ncourage these leaders to promote inter-ethnic and inter-religious harmony, ensuring transparency and accountability in traditional governance systems to gain the trust of all groups in society.

LND’s leadership will also develop a comprehensive Northern Nigeria reform agenda through a strategic plan that addresses both immediate concerns and future challenges. To this end, it will draft a Northern Nigeria Charter for Unity and Progress, outlining shared values, goals and commitments to diversity and inclusion; collaborate with minority groups, scholars and think tanks to develop a roadmap for addressing the identity and governance crises in the region; monitor and evaluate progress through regular reports and feedback mechanisms, etc.

Also, LND will position itself as the voice of unity and reform. By addressing these issues head-on, LND aims to become the trusted platform for resolving Northern Nigeria’s challenges and influencing national development by actively championing the causes of diversity, inclusion and justice at communal, regional and national levels. By leveraging media and public relations to communicate LND’s vision and progress, build alliances with other regional and national groups to foster understanding and collaboration.

To handle these issues effectively, LND will design and embrace a leadership style that prioritizes dialogue, inclusivity and reforms. By tackling the historical grievances and systemic inequities inequalities head-on, LND is positioning itself as the transformative force Northern Nigeria needs, ensuring that the region’s diversity becomes its greatest strength.

Dr Ardo is the Convener, League of Northern Democrats (LND)