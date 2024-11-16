✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

Resign if you can’t conduct credible election, PDP’s Ajayi blasts INEC Chairman 

img 20241116 wa0042
img 20241116 wa0042
    By Peter Moses, Akure
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Agboola Ajayi, in the ongoing Ondo State governorship election, has asked the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Yakub Mahmood, to resign if he cannot conduct a credible election.
Ajayi said this speaking with newsmen after after he voted at his polling unit 4 Idumado Quarter Kiribo in Ese-Odo LGA.
The PDP candidate voted after a few minutes’ battle with the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machine for accreditation.
He accused the INEC of compromise in the delay capturing experienced by himself and some other voters across the state.
Ajayi said the INEC under Prof Attahiru Jega was to conducting “an internationally acceptable election,” but accused Mahood – led commission of dropping in the standards.
“I think Nigerians should call on the chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu. If he cannot do the job, he should just resign. This is embarrassing. This is sad and Nigerians are not happy, ” he said.
Ajayi also faulted the presence of armed military officers and security agents, saying we are not at war.
Ajayi added that, “If INEC can not conduct a successful in election in one state you must know that we are running into anarchy.”

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

NEWS UPDATE: Nigerians have been finally approved to earn Dollars from home, acquire premium domains for as low as $1500, profit as much as $22,000 (₦37million+).


Click here to start.

More Stories