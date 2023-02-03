Resign as Atiku’s running mate, Edwin Clark tells Okowa

An elder statesman and former Minister of Information, Chief Edwin Clark, has asked Ifeanyi Okowa, the Delta State governor and running mate to the Peoples…

An elder statesman and former Minister of Information, Chief Edwin Clark, has asked Ifeanyi Okowa, the Delta State governor and running mate to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to step down as the vice presidential candidate.

This was contained in a letter dated February 2, 2023, addressed to Governor Okowa and read by Clark during a press conference yesterday in Abuja.

Clark, who is the leader of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) and Southern and Middle-Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF), said Okowa and Atiku won’t win the presidency on a joint ticket.

He said Okowa went contrary to the resolutions of the Southern governors and other stakeholders that no politician from the South should accept to be a running mate to a Northern politician, and particularly, Atiku.

Clark also accused Okowa of using money belonging to Delta people to fund his campaign with Atiku, and asked him to publicly apologise to the people of the South and withdraw from the race.

Part of the letter reads: “I can, therefore, understand why you have deliberately and immorally betrayed your colleagues of Southern Nigeria and the people for your own selfish ambition by wanting to land on a safer ground by accepting to serve as running mate to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

“It is, therefore, in your own interest to openly apologise to your colleagues of both APC and PDP whom you deceived in taking a decision you never believed in. After your unreserved apology to your people and Southern Nigeria, you should step down your ambition of becoming vice presidential candidate of the PDP. There your honour lies.”