Residents, vigilantes clash in Niger

At least two people including a vigilante corps have been hospitalised following a clash between the residents of Soje Area of Minna, Niger State capital and vigilantes corps in the area.

Daily Trust gathered that the clash which happened in the night on Tuesday was ignited by a raid of some spots suspected to have been occupied by hoodlums and drug peddlers.

Residents told Daily Trust that one of the Vigilantes was iniured during the face-off.

SPONSOR AD

One of the residents who preferred anonymity said the area raided did not form part of the spots being used as hideouts by hoodlums.

The spokesperson for the Niger State Police Command, SP Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the incident to our correspondent.

He said vigilantes have already been directed to always work with police while raiding any suspected spots suspected to be of criminals.

“The injured victims were taken to hospital for treatment while the community promised to maintain peace and normalcy was restored.

“However, an effort to arrest the escaped suspects is ongoing as their alleged crime is under investigation”, Abiodun explained.