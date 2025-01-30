Residents tasked on clean environments

FCT residents have been reminded of the importance of keeping their surroundings clean and green as a way of preventing the outbreak of diseases such as Lassa fever and other epidemics.

The Coordinator of the Satellite Towns Development Department (STDD), Abdulkadir Zulkiflu, made the call during his visit to waste collection sites and dumpsites in Bwari, Gwagwalada, Kuje, Abaji and the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

STDD’s Public Relations Officer, Meeme Felicia, in a statement, disclosed that the coordinator emphasised the need for collective responsibility in waste management, stating that, “Waste collection is not a one-man affair” and that everyone has a role to play in keeping the environment clean.

She also warned contractors against allowing weeds and waste to take over the environment before evaluation, emphasising that the FCT minister will not make any payments if the needful is not done.