Residents rejoice over new police stations in AMAC

Residents of Saburi and Takushara in the Abuja Municipal Area Council have expressed confidence that, when completed, the two new police stations being built in the two communities will improve security in the areas.

The residents thanked the FCT Administration and the police for the gesture.

Abuja Metro reports that the two police stations are part of the 12 new police stations, two for each of the six area councils approved by the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, last year.

The AMAC chairman, Christopher Maikalagun, had informed the minister during a road commissioning in the area at the weekend that the two police stations are almost at the completion stage.

A cross section of the residents later spoke with Abuja Metro, expressing their joy on the two projects.

David Shkwoye, a community leader in Saburi, particularly thanked the minister for the gesture.

Mathew Joseph from Takushara village promised that the locals would protect the facilities when completed before it would be handed to the police.