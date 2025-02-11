residents raise alarm as ‘money doublers’ invade abuja community

Residents of Gwagwalada in Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have expressed concern over the activities of some suspected group of “fraudsters” prowling the streets of the town.

Residents said the suspects, who often dressed in black suits like bankers, are mostly found around Radio House, Old and New Kutunku and University of Abuja Teaching Hospital persuading residents to register with them with any amount of money with promise to double such amount for them in few days.

A cross section of the residents, who spoke with Abuja Metro on Saturday, said they were not comfortable with the group, who are mostly young men operating under a company name.

They said members of the group, who always dress in suits move about with laptops to persuade residents to register with their company.

A resident of New Kutunku, Suleiman Ibrahim, who spoke with our reporter, said the group of the suspected ‘money doublers’ rented an apartment where they reside in their large numbers.

He said they usually go out as early as 6am on a daily basis to roam the streets with their laptops to persuade people to register with any amount of money so that they could double the amount for them after some days.

He said, “The men are always dressed in black trousers and white or blue long sleeve shirts like bankers and move about with laptops.”

Another resident of the area, Muazu Ishaq, said members of the group, mostly from the north, are between the ages of 22 and 25 and always observe prayers at the mosques around Radio House and the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital.

He said, “This group of young men reside in a rented apartment opposite some other tenants. They are over 20 in one compound and they often leave the house early in the morning and return late in the evening.

‘’They go to observe Subhi prayers at a mosque near the Radio House and mostly the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital’s mosque. After observing prayers, you will see them lying inside the mosque.’’

He added, “I know of two or three people that were duped in December, last year, after they persuaded them to raise over N250, 000, promising them N500,000, after which they all left the area.’’

Mrs Gladys Danjuma, a resident of New Kutunku, said she suspect that the young men use charms to convince people.

She said, “There are two of my neighbours, who are traders in Gwagwalada market that they tricked and collected N170,000 each from and assured them that they would double the money for them. After some days, none of them could be found.”

She said some members of a group were arrested late January 2025, by police operatives during a raid in one of their apartments in the area.

“I think it was around January, this year, when I heard some police swooped in and arrested some of their members because one wonders how they can convince people to bring money and register. If it is so easy, why can’t their own money be multiplied?

Our correspondent had reported that the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 7, Benneth Igweh, on January 28, 2025 paraded six members of the group for allegedly using laptops to scam some residents of Gwagwalada.

Igweh had, during the parade, said a laptop and mercury were recovered from them.

“These guys were arrested during a raid in one of their apartments in Gwagwalada, after intelligence information that they convinced their victims to bring money so that they would double it for them,” Igweh told reporters during the parade of the suspects.