Residents protest in Jigawa, demand commissioner’s removal

Hundreds of residents from Ringim Constituency gathered in front of the Jigawa State Government House on Thursday, calling for the removal of Alhaji Muttaka Namadi,…

Hundreds of residents from Ringim Constituency gathered in front of the Jigawa State Government House on Thursday, calling for the removal of Alhaji Muttaka Namadi, the Commissioner of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

The protesters-comprising farmers, youths, community leaders and women-marched from Ringim to the government house, waving placards and banners and blocking the main entrance.

They chanted slogans expressing their disappointment with the commissioner’s performance and demanded his resignation.

Malam Bashir Muhammad Dan Malam, a leader of the protest, accused the commissioner of failing to represent the interests of the people and deliver meaningful projects. “It’s time for him to resign or continue to face a series of votes of no confidence from us,” he said.

The protesters alleged neglect and incompetence, arguing that the commissioner’s removal is crucial for democracy and accountability.

Despite efforts by security personnel and government officials to intervene, the protesters remained firm in their demand to present their grievances directly to Governor Umar Namadi.

After a two-hour demonstration, representatives from the group were selected to meet with government officials. They submitted a formal petition detailing the commissioner’s alleged shortcomings and reiterated their call for his removal.