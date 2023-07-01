Residents killed as Terrorists fire mortar bomb into Borno Community

At least six people, including women, were killed and many sustained injuries when insurgents fired a mortar bomb into Damboa town in Damboa Local Government…

At least six people, including women, were killed and many sustained injuries when insurgents fired a mortar bomb into Damboa town in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno state.

It was learnt that the outlawed group came at exactly 8:30 pm to Waluri bridge in Damboa town and attacked a civilian JTF location.

According to a security source, after they could not gain access into the town, the attackers fired a mortar bomb into the town.

“There was an attack by ISWAP last night in Damboa town, we lost six people including women and more than 20 people were rushed to the hospital, the situation is calm now,” a security source said.

Daily Trust gathered that Civilian members were shot in the attack.

Commenting on the incident, a top member of Civilian JTF said, “Our members resisted them and two were seriously wounded and then they fire mortar bombs into town.

“We are sad this thing is happening in Damboa but we are not going to allow evil to prevail. As we speak, 6 people have been killed, 23 others are currently receiving treatment in the hospital.”

Five days ago, insurgents slaughtered 7 farmers near Damboa town.

Damboa, which has a garrison of the Nigerian Army, has not experienced this kind of attack in the last two years.

