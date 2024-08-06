✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News
SPONSOR AD

Residents groan as shops run out of basic commodities in Kano

Residents of Kano said they are facing a severe shortage of essential food commodities such as sugar, flour and seasoning as the #EndBadGovernance protest continues,…

    By Ibrahim M. Giginyu, Kano 

Residents of Kano said they are facing a severe shortage of essential food commodities such as sugar, flour and seasoning as the #EndBadGovernance protest continues, despite appeals for protesters to leave the streets. 

Checks revealed that many community shops in Kano have run out of stock as major markets remain closed. 

Although the state government has relaxed the curfew for six hours, many areas within the state metropolis are still experiencing a shortage of these basic commodities. 

Malam Gambo Mohammed, a shop owner in the Tinshama ward of Nassarawa Local Government, explained that he had to close his shop not out of fear of looting, but because he had run out of stock. 

“As you can see, everything is finished here, and I have to lock the shop and pray for the protest to end with good results. Moreover, I cannot go to the market for fear of being hijacked by the protesters,” he said. 

Malam Bello Bashir, a resident of Sharada in the Municipal Local Government Area, said it was difficult to find flour and sugar for two days without success. 

He mentioned that food seasoning and other basic commodities are scarce in the communities. 

Findings also showed that prices for the available commodities have significantly increased.

 

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Do you need your monthly pay in US Dollars? Acquire premium domains for as low as $1500 and have it resold for as much as $17,000 (₦27 million).


Click here to see how Nigerians are making it.
More Stories