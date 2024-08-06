Residents groan as shops run out of basic commodities in Kano

Residents of Kano said they are facing a severe shortage of essential food commodities such as sugar, flour and seasoning as the #EndBadGovernance protest continues,…

Residents of Kano said they are facing a severe shortage of essential food commodities such as sugar, flour and seasoning as the #EndBadGovernance protest continues, despite appeals for protesters to leave the streets.

Checks revealed that many community shops in Kano have run out of stock as major markets remain closed.

Although the state government has relaxed the curfew for six hours, many areas within the state metropolis are still experiencing a shortage of these basic commodities.

Malam Gambo Mohammed, a shop owner in the Tinshama ward of Nassarawa Local Government, explained that he had to close his shop not out of fear of looting, but because he had run out of stock.

“As you can see, everything is finished here, and I have to lock the shop and pray for the protest to end with good results. Moreover, I cannot go to the market for fear of being hijacked by the protesters,” he said.

Malam Bello Bashir, a resident of Sharada in the Municipal Local Government Area, said it was difficult to find flour and sugar for two days without success.

He mentioned that food seasoning and other basic commodities are scarce in the communities.

Findings also showed that prices for the available commodities have significantly increased.