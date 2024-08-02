✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Residents go about their businesses in Taraba

    By Magaji Isa Hunkuyi, Jalingo

There are a handful of protests mostly by under aged in Jalingo, Taraba State capital and other towns in the state.

Jalingo’s main market, the major vegetable market at Tashan Lau and shops along major streets were opened yesterday.

Tricycle operators and commercial vehicles were on the streets picking up passengers while the residents conducted their normal businesses.

Soldiers, police personnel and operatives of the state Marshall were at strategic positions in the state capital.

The security was beefed up at Governor’s House, Jalingo, police headquarters, office of Yola Electric Distribution Company in Jalingo, and the PDP secretariat among other key places.

Residents said appeals made by Governor Agbu Kefas, the Emir of Muri, Alhaji Abbas Njidda Tafida, the Minister of State, Mine and Steel Development, Barrister Uba Maigari and other community leaders in the state to the youth not to join the protest helped to calm down the situation in the state.

Meanwhile, a human rights lawyer in Jalingo has expressed dismay over the arrest  of unarmed civilian protesters by police in Jalingo.

Barrister Bilyaminu said there was a video depicting officers of the security agencies, arresting innocent and unarmed civilian protesters along Barde Way in Jalingo.

The human rights lawyer condemned the arrest of the unarmed civilian protesters and called for the immediate and unconditional release of those arrested.

 

