Residents flee as petroleum tanker overturns in Sokoto

A petroleum tanker overturned while navigating a roundabout in the Gagi area of Sokoto-South Local Government on Tuesday, causing panic among residents.
Witnesses said the accident, which occurred around 7am, led to fuel spillage, prompting many to flee for fear of an explosion.
The tanker was scheduled to offload fuel at Marina Filling Station before the accident.
“We appreciate the security forces and the Sokoto State Fire Service for quickly cordoning off the area and transferring the spilled fuel into another tanker,” said Malam Ibrahim, a witness at the scene, said.
Another resident, Samaila Muhammad, noted that the area was deserted within minutes of the incident as families relocated for safety.
Since the beginning of the year, no fewer than four tanker explosions have occurred across Nigeria, leading to multiple deaths.
In January, a gasoline tanker explosion in Niger State claimed 98 lives, while another blast near Yola International Airport in Adamawa left several feared dead.
Similarly, tanker explosions in Enugu and Delta states resulted in many fatalities.
