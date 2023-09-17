Residents escape as building with Over 500 rooms collapses in Lagos

At least 500 residents of a building in the Ketu area of Lagos State escaped when their the one-storey building collapsed on Sunday. The house,…

At least 500 residents of a building in the Ketu area of Lagos State escaped when their the one-storey building collapsed on Sunday.

The house, formerly a private school, was recently converted into a residential building by its owner.

Sources said a section of the building collapsed during the heavy rainfall on Saturday.

The sources said the remaining side came down with a loud noise on Sunday while most of the occupants were reportedly trying to salvage their trapped properties.

It was also gathered that over 800 persons, including mothers and their children resided in the ill-fated house.

The source said the house is generally known in the area as Agboye Estate on Oduntan Street, Ketu.

The Territorial Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye, confirmed the incident.

He said It was a partial collapse of a house located along Agboye Estate in Oduntan Street, Ketu.

“Two persons had partial injuries and responding to treatment. It was a school turned residence housing more that 500 people. It partially caved in on Saturday afternoon,” he added.

