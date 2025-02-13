Residents commend KEDCO for repairing power substation in Jigawa

Residents of Dutse Metropolis have commended the Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) for repairing the burnt substation that had left them without power for several months.

The residents said during the prolonged power outage, life became challenging as they lived in darkness, and even their water supply was disrupted.

Aliyu Mohammed, one of the residents, said with the restoration of electricity, normalcy has returned, allowing local businesses like welding, tailoring, and barbering to resume operations.

KEDCO’s spokesperson, Sani Bala Sani, confirmed that the Dutse Old Injection Substation in Dutse, Jigawa State, had been rehabilitated.

He said the repairs included refurbishing the damaged 7.5 MVA transformer, replacing all power and control cables, improving the station’s safety and security, and renovating the switchyard and offices.

The affected feeders from the substation include the 11kV Garu, 11kV Limawa, and 11kV Government House lines.

Sani further highlighted that KEDCO’s core investor, Future Energies Africa (FEA), along with the management, has been investing in upgrading the distribution network to address energy challenges, aiming to enhance reliability and support socio-economic development in the region.

He added, “This achievement is a result of the efforts and support from the Governor of Jigawa State, Malam Umar Namadi, and the Commissioner for Power and Energy, Engr. Suraj Musa. Their visionary leadership is paving the way for improved electricity supply in Jigawa State and its surrounding areas, thereby boosting socio-economic activities.”

Sani concluded, “With ongoing investments, KEDCO is not merely fixing faults but is committed to building a more robust and sustainable energy future for its entire service area.”