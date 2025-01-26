Resident killed, houses destroyed as dynamite explodes in Niger

One person has died and six others sustained injuries in a dynamite explosion that occurred in Sabon-Pegi in Mashegu Local Government Area of Niger State.

The Niger State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the incident on Sunday, January 26, 2025.

Abiodun said the explosion, which occurred at about 7:30 a.m., was caused by dynamites kept in the area by a suspect for mining activity.

Abiodun said the explosion affected about 12 houses in the area and caused widespread destruction.

He stated that the victim, identified as Fatima Sadauki, lost her life in the explosion, while the six injured persons were rushed to the General Hospital, Kainji, for medical attention.

He noted that the Niger State Commissioner of Police, Shawulu Danmamman, has ordered an investigation into the incident and dispatched the EOD-CBRN unit to the scene for assessment.

The police spokesman said the suspect, who is responsible for keeping the dynamites in the residential area, is currently at large.

Abiodun added that normalcy has been restored in the area, with monitoring ongoing to prevent further incidents. (NAN)