Resident killed, 6 hospitalised as Lakurawa terrorists hit Kebbi again

From Ismail Adebayo, Birnin Kebbi

One person has been reportedly killed while six others are hospitalized following Lakurawa terrorists attack at Gulma community in Argungu Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

While speaking to our correspondent, Chairman of Argungu local government, Aliyu Sani Gulma, said the terrorists attacked the village around 11.00pm on Thursday while residents of the community were sleeping.

SPONSOR AD

“In the attack, they killed one person and shot six other people. The victims are at the Federal Medical Centre in Birnin Kebbi now”, he said.

He added that the terrorists fled to the forest when they realized some persons in the community had mobilised to challenge them.

“I reported the incident to the security commands for necessary action and troops were already sent to the community to protect the people and their properties,” he said.

When contacted, the public relations officer Kebbi Police Command, CSP Nafi’u Abubakar confirmed the incident, saying the command had already dispatched mobile policemen to the community.

The development comes two months after Senator representing Kebbi Central, Adamu Aliero, said the Nigerian military ha flushed terror group to Niger Republic.

Aliero said the development followed the interventions of the Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru; Chief of Defence Staff and other critical stakeholders.

Aliero had said, “We told the minister in no uncertain terms that if we play with the Lakurawa terrorists, what happened to the North East may happen to North West. It’s a war that can be finished within five days, and if we allow a repeat of North East in the North West, it would be devastating. The North West has more population, and richer in agricultural land, animal husbandry with rivers for good irrigation, fishing and other things, so we must secure the area.

‘’Do you know that they were bold enough to hang around and kept threatening the villagers until our military arrived on Tuesday (November 12) and pursued them as they ran into Niger Republic? Our troops can’t go beyond our international boundary. But it is now up to our existing military cooperation with the Nigerien military on stamping out banditry and insurgency to do the rest.”