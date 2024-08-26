Resident doctors commence warning strike over abduction of colleague

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has commenced a nationwide warning strike over the continued detention of its abducted member, Dr. Ganiyat Popoola-Olawale. In…

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has commenced a nationwide warning strike over the continued detention of its abducted member, Dr. Ganiyat Popoola-Olawale.

In a communique issued Monday, the association said the decision was made during its extraordinary national executive council (ENEC) meeting held virtually on Sunday, 25th August 2024.

The communique was signed by the Association’s President, Dr. Dele Abdullahi Olaitan, Secretary-General, Dr. Anaduaka Christopher Obinna and the Public & Social Secretary, Dr. Egbe John Jonah.

The association said: “The NEC resolves to go on a one-week total nationwide warning strike starting from midnight, 12.00 am Monday 26th August 2024.

“The NEC noted with dismay the continued detention of our member, Dr. Ganiyat

Poopola despite the efforts made so far by the security agencies and the government

on her release.”

The association had earlier given a two-week deadline for the release of

their abducted colleague which had already elapsed.

Dr Popoola was abducted on Wednesday, 27th December, 2023 within the the National Eye Centre Staff Quarters in Igabi LGA of Kaduna State.

She was picked along with her husband, Nurudeen Popoola, and the husband’s nephew (Folaranmi), who stays with them.

After several efforts and negotiations, the husband was released on 7th March, 2024.

Dr Popoola and Folarin are still in the custody of the kidnappers.