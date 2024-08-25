Rescued medical students arrive Abuja, meet IG

All the 20 medical students who were rescued after spending 9 days in captivity are currently meeting the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun at Force…

The students of Universities of Jos and Maiduguri, who were abducted in Benue State while en route Enugu for a conference were led to the Force Headquarters by their Vice-Chancellors at about 5:35pm on Sunday.

Our correspondent, who is part of the ongoing meeting reports that apart from the IG and VCs, Commissioner of Police in the Federal Capital Territory, Benneth Igweh and his Benue State counterpart are also on ground.

The students’ abduction had generated massive outcry, which made the top cop to order the deployment of tactical operatives and assets, including helicopters, drones, and tactical vehicles, to ensure their swift rescue.

Also, additional detectives were sent to Benue State to aid in the rescue of the abducted medical students.

While confirming their release on Saturday, the spokesman of the Force, Olumuyiwa Adejobi said no ransom was paid before their rescue, insisting thag the students were tactically and professionally rescued from their abductors.