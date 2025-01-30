Rescind your declaration of Kagara’s seat vacant, Zamfara APC tells assembly

The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has demanded the immediate reversal of the declaration of the Minority Leader, Hon. Aliyu Ango Kagara’s seat as vacant, warning that failure to do so could lead to legal action.

The State House of Assembly had declared Kagara’s seat vacant, citing absenteeism.

According to a statement by the Assembly’s Chief Press Secretary, Bello Madoro Kurya, Kagara attended only 21 out of 180 sitting days, violating the Nigerian Constitution and the House’s Standing Rules, which mandate consistent participation in legislative activities.

“The decision was made in line with Sections 101 and 109(2) of the Nigerian Constitution, citing Hon. Kagara’s persistent absenteeism as grounds for the action,” the statement read.

However, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Yusuf Idris Gusau, APC described the assembly’s decision as an act of ignorance and abuse of office aimed at silencing the opposition.

“This move is politically motivated and intended to weaken the APC in the state assembly. We condemn it in its entirety,” the statement read.

The APC accused the PDP-led House of targeting its members, recalling the suspension of nine lawmakers on January 8, 2024, without following due process.

Calling on the National Assembly to intervene, the APC warned the Zamfara Assembly to reverse its decision or risk legal action.