Reps urge NCC to block all pornographic websites in Nigeria

The House of Representatives has urged the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) to direct Internet Service Providers (SPs) operating in the country to take immediate steps to block all websites that host obscene and pornographic contents.
The call was sequel to the adoption of a motion by Rep. Dalhatu Tafoki (APC-Katsina State) at plenary on Tuesday in Abuja.
Moving the motion earlier, Tafaki said cyber pornography is fast becoming a global problem and no concrete steps have been taken to curb the phenomenon in the country.
Nigeria, he said, is a religious country and all the major religions in the country have forbidden nudity and obscenity in any form.
He said countries across Asia, Africa and the Middle-east have enacted legislations that ban pornography in their domains.
“Renowned psychologists and sociologists around the world have issued stern warnings on the psychological, sociological and mental consequences of viewing pornographic contents.
“Some of the immediate effects of viewing pornographic contents include, causing deception in marriage and which may later on, affect family life.
“It promotes adultery, prostitution and many unreal expectations that can result in dangerous promiscuous behaviour.
“It leads to addiction, escalation, desensitisation and acting out sexually by one person as well as a change of attitude towards oneself and his family,” he said.
The house urged the NCC to apply the full rigours of the Nigerian Communications Act and the National Information Technology Development Act against defaulting ISPs.
In his ruling, the speaker of the house, Rep. Tajudeen Abbas, mandated the Committees on Communications and Legislative Compliance to ensure the implementation and report within four weeks for further legislative action.
